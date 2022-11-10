Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Down 5.1%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 368,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,949,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ambev by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,015,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 1,586,406 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 78.6% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 4.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 78,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 49.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 100,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,107,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 378,821 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

