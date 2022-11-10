Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Down 5.1%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 368,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,949,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.
