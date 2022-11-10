Amdocs Limited (DOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Amdocs has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Amdocs has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amdocs to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $81.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $90.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 16.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,663 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 256.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $207,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

