Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX stock traded up $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $83.85. 7,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $104,410,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 12.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,287,000 after purchasing an additional 108,358 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 854,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,256,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,888,000 after buying an additional 53,663 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

