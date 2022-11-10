American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,423,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 70,114 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.0% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of American Express worth $751,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,176.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 303.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $8.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.14. 169,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,993. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

