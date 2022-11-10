American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90. 17,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

American Finance Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.