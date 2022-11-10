American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$3.35 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of HOT.UN stock traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$2.95. The company had a trading volume of 207,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,106. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.36 million and a PE ratio of 24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.37. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of C$2.72 and a one year high of C$4.71.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

