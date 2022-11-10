American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.14. Approximately 190,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 450,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 22.75 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$437.40 million and a P/E ratio of -16.94.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

