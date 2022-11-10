American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of –$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 million-$26.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.39 million.

American Superconductor Price Performance

American Superconductor stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,291. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMSC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Superconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Superconductor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Superconductor Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 43.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

