Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

COLD stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,692 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 619,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after purchasing an additional 365,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,942,000 after purchasing an additional 180,887 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.