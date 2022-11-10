AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Douglas D. Wheat Sells 4,900 Shares

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMN stock opened at $120.31 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 807.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 58,544 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

