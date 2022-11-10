Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Trading Down 11.7%

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Rating) traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.65). 90,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 469,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($1.87).

Amryt Pharma Trading Down 11.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The company has a market cap of £457.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

