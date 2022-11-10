Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 248.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMRS. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amyris from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of AMRS stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $1.72. 349,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,137. The company has a market cap of $556.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,080,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $4,106,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,665,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

