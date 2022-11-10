Analysts Offer Predictions for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.37) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.98). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.24) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

AXSM opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

