Analysts Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Price Target at $6.50

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on ViewRay to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ViewRay from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 78.03% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter valued at $16,264,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,864,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,326 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,496,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 1,680.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 915,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

