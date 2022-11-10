Analyzing Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) & Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritex presently has a consensus price target of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.97%. Given Veritex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veritex is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $374.89 million 4.48 $139.58 million $2.80 11.11 Pathfinder Bancorp $52.06 million 1.70 $12.41 million $2.19 8.77

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Veritex has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 33.87% 10.70% 1.39% Pathfinder Bancorp 25.13% 12.14% 1.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Veritex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Veritex pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Veritex has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Veritex beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritex

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing. The company also provides interest rate swap services; and a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as mobile banking, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products and services consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 18 full-service branches located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and 10 full-service branches in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. As of February 03, 2022, it operated through ten full-service offices located in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, as well as one limited purpose office located in Oneida County. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

