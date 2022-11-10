AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANABGet Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.40.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $827.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANABGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.20). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,691.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 44.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 21.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 836,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 149,290 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

