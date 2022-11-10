AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $827.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.20). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,691.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 44.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 21.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 836,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 149,290 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

