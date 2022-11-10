Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Angel Oak Mortgage Trading Down 7.5 %

NYSE:AOMR opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Angel Oak Mortgage Cuts Dividend

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.45. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 90.64%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

