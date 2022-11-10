Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 241.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANGI. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Angi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of Angi stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

Insider Activity at Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Angi by 698.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.