Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL) Short Interest Update

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 243.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADAL stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Company Profile

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

