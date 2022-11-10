ApeCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.09 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 10th. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $338.15 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for about $3.47 or 0.00019710 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin was first traded on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

