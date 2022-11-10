Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.07% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $84,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,728,250.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $84,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,728,250.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,583. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,750 shares of company stock worth $3,367,835. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

See Also

