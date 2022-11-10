APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on APi Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of APG opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. APi Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Insider Activity at APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,456,000 after buying an additional 1,912,866 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,103,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,405 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 6,301.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 866,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 163.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 746,708 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in APi Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,066,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 454,998 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APi Group

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.