Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) General Counsel Christopher Winters Sells 4,244 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $145,993.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Appian Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $3.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 876,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,287. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

