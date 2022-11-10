Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Insider Sells $115,893.25 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,893.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $36.36 on Thursday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $101.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Appian had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $1,011,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Appian by 35.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Appian by 419.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Appian by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Appian by 240.6% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

