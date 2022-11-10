Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Insider Sells $115,893.25 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,893.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Appian Price Performance
NASDAQ:APPN opened at $36.36 on Thursday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $101.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.63.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Appian had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $1,011,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Appian by 35.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Appian by 419.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Appian by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Appian by 240.6% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.
Appian Company Profile
Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Appian (APPN)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.