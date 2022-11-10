Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $144.00 at Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.26.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.37. Apple has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.