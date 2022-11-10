Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,101 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $94.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

