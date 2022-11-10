Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.34–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.00 million-$64.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.39 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.39. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAOI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 44,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $97,774.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,825.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74,589 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

