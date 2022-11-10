Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) were down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 1,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 272,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $7,968,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter worth approximately $9,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Arco Platform by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,711,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the period. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 349,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
