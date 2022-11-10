Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) were down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 1,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 272,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30.

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $84.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.68 million. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $7,968,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter worth approximately $9,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Arco Platform by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,711,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the period. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 349,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

