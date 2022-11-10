Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 20.6% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 577.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,050,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 895,621 shares during the last quarter. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth about $8,130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth about $2,946,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $883.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.53 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 52.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCO shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.