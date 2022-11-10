Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.25 and last traded at $55.68. Approximately 7,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 206,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.32.

ACA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Arcosa to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter worth approximately $28,879,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arcosa by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,134,000 after acquiring an additional 218,698 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 131.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 246,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 139,639 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Arcosa by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,673,000 after acquiring an additional 100,732 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

