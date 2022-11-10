Argent Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $157.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $185.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.28 and its 200 day moving average is $158.49.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.