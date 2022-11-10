Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae Purchases 20,400 Shares

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,395.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

ARLO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.69. 102,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,626. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a market cap of $323.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.67. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.