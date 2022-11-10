Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABG. Bank of America dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Shares of ABG opened at $159.55 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $203.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.56 and a 200-day moving average of $170.16.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
