Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABG. Bank of America dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG opened at $159.55 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $203.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.56 and a 200-day moving average of $170.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 37.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

