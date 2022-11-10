ASML Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 13,465 call options on the company. This is an increase of 129% compared to the average volume of 5,868 call options.

ASML Stock Up 13.2 %

Shares of ASML traded up $64.81 on Thursday, hitting $554.27. 74,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,808. The company has a market capitalization of $227.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.57. ASML has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $881.12.

ASML Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($960.00) to €920.00 ($920.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($815.00) to €615.00 ($615.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($480.00) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $2,736,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

