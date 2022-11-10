Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given New GBX 1,600 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,575 ($18.13) to GBX 1,600 ($18.42) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABF. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,500 ($17.27) to GBX 1,700 ($19.57) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Associated British Foods to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($23.03) to GBX 1,500 ($17.27) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($18.77) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,907.14 ($21.96).
Associated British Foods Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,490.50 ($17.16) on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,223 ($14.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,181 ($25.11). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,345.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,527.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The stock has a market cap of £11.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,494.06.
Associated British Foods Increases Dividend
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
