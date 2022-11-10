Astar 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.94 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, Astar has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $58.86 million and $7.94 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

