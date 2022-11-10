Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the October 15th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Shares of ARGGY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,797. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ARGGY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($16.47) to GBX 112 ($1.29) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

