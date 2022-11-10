AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,800 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 9,800 ($112.84) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.17) to £118 ($135.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($143.93) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 7th. set a £120 ($138.17) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a £110 ($126.66) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £110.14 ($126.81).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £112.20 ($129.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £173.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 8,090.32 ($93.15) and a twelve month high of £115.40 ($132.87). The company’s fifty day moving average is £101.43 and its 200 day moving average is £104.67.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.