AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a £125 ($143.93) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($112.84) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($143.93) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a £110 ($126.66) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, set a £120 ($138.17) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £110.14 ($126.81).

AstraZeneca Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £113.12 ($130.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £175.28 billion and a PE ratio of -192.38. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,090.32 ($93.15) and a 52 week high of £115.40 ($132.87). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £101.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of £104.67.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

