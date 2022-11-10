Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 million-$24.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.33 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.05-$0.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASUR remained flat at $6.66 during trading hours on Thursday. 35,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,833. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $134.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.

Insider Transactions at Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 20.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Asure Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 49.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.