ATB Capital Increases Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$16.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TOT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services Trading Up 3.3 %

Total Energy Services stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.74. Total Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.03 and a one year high of C$9.53. The stock has a market cap of C$354.89 million and a PE ratio of 26.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$179.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,819,750. In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.45 per share, with a total value of C$74,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,819,750. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 112,185 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$886,048.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 112,185 shares in the company, valued at C$886,048.35. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 348,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,541.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.