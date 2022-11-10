ATB Capital Trims NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Target Price to C$14.75

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.52.

NVA traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.32. The company had a trading volume of 454,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,132. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.83 and a 52 week high of C$14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.37.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$55,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,253 shares in the company, valued at C$2,135,445.65. In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.63, for a total transaction of C$159,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,275,312 shares in the company, valued at C$34,816,566.56. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$55,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,253 shares in the company, valued at C$2,135,445.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,243 shares of company stock worth $664,319.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

