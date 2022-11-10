Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) PT Lowered to $34.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AY opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -173.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $41.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.