Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 306,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after purchasing an additional 186,598 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 55.0% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM stock opened at $122.29 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $451.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.25.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.74.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,068 shares in the company, valued at $115,299,940.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,210 shares of company stock worth $24,967,507. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

