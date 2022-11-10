Atreca (BCEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, November 11th.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Atreca to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atreca Stock Performance

BCEL stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.68. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

In other Atreca news, CEO John A. Orwin sold 20,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $37,216.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,875.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 34,986 shares of company stock worth $62,275 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atreca by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 77,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Articles

