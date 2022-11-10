AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.12–$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$333.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.61 million.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.17.

AtriCure stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.90. 222,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.23. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $82.31.

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 122.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter valued at $228,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

