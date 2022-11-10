Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.
Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years.
NASDAQ AUBN opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.57.
About Auburn National Bancorporation
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
