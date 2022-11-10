Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years.

NASDAQ AUBN opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUBN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

