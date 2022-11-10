Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

AUBN stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

