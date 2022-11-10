Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years.
Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance
AUBN stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.57.
Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
