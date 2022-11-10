AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.00 million-$282.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.31 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

AudioCodes Price Performance

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,593. The stock has a market cap of $642.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AudioCodes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AudioCodes by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AudioCodes by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,208,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

