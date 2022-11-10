Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 10th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $145.65 million and $17.26 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Audius has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,135,108,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,501,066 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

